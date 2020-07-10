How will we tell children what freedom felt like?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My question is, what will we tell the children? If we do move to a socialist system, how will we explain to the children what freedom used to feel like?

How can we explain giving up such an incredible gift as American freedom and turning it into a government that tells us everything we can do? Any government that can take away your freedom can remove other precious things as well. How will we explain to the children why we voted for something so terrifying and gave up something so gratifying?

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it. One Nation Under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”...

These may be abstract thoughts with lofty ideals but they are our country’s abstract thoughts and our country’s lofty ideals.

What will children say: “Daddy tell me if you can, why can’t things be the way they were, before this all began?”

“Come away, my child, come in and close the door. The answers lie in yesterday and what was all before.” Before what? Before the decision we are making on Nov. 3. What will you tell your children?

Cherie Carlson,

Stevensville

