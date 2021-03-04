HR1 deserves support of all Montanans

What does Matt Rosendale know about what’s wrong with voting in Montana? Not much, it seems. Keep in mind in November’s election, Matt and other Republicans made a clean sweep of all statewide offices. Now Matt wants voters to produce a photo ID to vote — something that hasn’t been required for years. As for updating voter rolls, does Matt know that Montana counties update voter rolls regularly, checking them against each other and other states, checking with Social Security on deaths of voters and constantly reaching out to lapsed voters to get registrations current?

The growth of absentee and mail-in voting in Montana is tremendous—because voters want it, and it makes voting an easier and more thoughtful process for many. Even though Matt’s voters want it, he wants to make absentee and mail-in voting more difficult.

Montana elections are backed up by paper ballots. No ballot counting machines in Montana are ever connected to the internet and cannot be hacked that way. All voting equipment used must be tested and approved by the Montana Secretary of State. Hundreds of election staff and volunteers of both parties commit themselves to making Election Day not for the parties or the candidates, but for the voter.