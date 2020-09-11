Sept. 11, 2001, 3,000-plus deaths, untold associated casualties, in large part caused by the hubris, arrogance and incompetence of the administration of the day.

Sen. Steve Daines, totally involved and of course will continue this death wish for the nation. The daily barrage of campaign ads "endorsed by Steve Daines" is beyond sickening. Lies, innuendos, no solutions, no ethics, fake patriotism, profound lack of leadership, only a wish for power and position.