Hubris, arrogance and incompetence

Hubris, arrogance and incompetence

Sept. 11, 2001, 3,000-plus deaths, untold associated casualties, in large part caused by the hubris, arrogance and incompetence of the administration of the day.

Forward 20 years, COVID deaths approaching 200,000. Huge cause: hubris, arrogance and total incompetence of the political establishment in charge.

Sen. Steve Daines, totally involved and of course will continue this death wish for the nation. The daily barrage of campaign ads "endorsed by Steve Daines" is beyond sickening. Lies, innuendos, no solutions, no ethics, fake patriotism, profound lack of leadership, only a wish for power and position.

We deserve better!

Tim Lindeman,

Heron

