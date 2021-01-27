Huge national debt steals from children

In recent months I have been haunted by a question. Even though it is a question that seems a bit facetious at first glance, I think it is a question that should cause us all to pause.

The question is this: Is it a greater evil to end the life of a person before she or he is born, or to just take and spend their money?

Obviously, the answer is it’s better to take someone’s money than their life, but, morally speaking, it’s not that much better, especially when the amount being taken is roughly the equivalent of the value of a house!

Our national debt currently stands at over $27,800,000,000,000! That is roughly $222,000 for every future taxpayer in this country. That is debt that will saddle our children and grandchildren. We have, at this point, stolen from them the equivalent of the price of their future homes to pay for things we want now but can’t afford to pay for ourselves. That is unconscionable!

As a father and future grandfather, I want to leave my children and grandchildren something better than this — a future free of the suffocating burden of my debts.

Matthew Bailey,

Whitefish

