In his letter to the Missoulian labeled "High school should teach humanities" (June 28), Lee Onishuk suggests two years of "humanities" courses should be tacked on to the typical four-year public high school program; thereby increasing the dropout rate of high-school students to 99.9%.
Allow me to suggest that "humanities" be taught; first at home, second at the family's place of worship, third at the school of hard knocks and coming in dead last, the public school system.
Donald Bergoust,
Missoula