Letter

In his letter to the Missoulian labeled "High school should teach humanities" (June 28), Lee Onishuk suggests two years of "humanities" courses should be tacked on to the typical four-year public high school program; thereby increasing the dropout rate of high-school students to 99.9%.

Allow me to suggest that "humanities" be taught; first at home, second at the family's place of worship, third at the school of hard knocks and coming in dead last, the public school system.

Donald Bergoust,

Missoula

