{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Ed Berry writes (letter, May 22) that he believes that nature is responsible for climate change and that because humans generate "only 4%" of the CO2 that flows into the atmosphere, "simple physics and common sense" say that human-generated CO2 can't possibly affect the world's climate.

Here is some simple physics and common sense. Lets say we have a see-saw — basically a balance beam. Let's put a one-ton weight (32,000 ounces) on each end. I think we can agree that it will sit there — balanced. A little kid comes by and drops a package of gum that weighs 4 ounces on one end. What happens? The now heavier end will fall until it hits the ground.

The atmosphere has generally been in balance for a very long time. Humans have put their thumb on the scale.

If you'd be open to reading a fairly concise, scientifically accurate description of the matter, please take a look at http://www.skepticalscience.com/human-co2-smaller-than-natural-emissions.htm

Kenneth Dawes,

Missoula

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags