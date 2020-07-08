Hunters, guides must be aware of regulations

My name is Dale Lackner. I have hunted all my life, more than 55 years. In 2015, as a big game guide in Alaska, I broke a federal law concerning the guiding a client on a Dall sheep hunt.
I signed a hunter/guide form and was charged with falsifying the report, which is a felony.
As a consequence of my decision I had to pay $6,000 restitution, was assigned 220 hours of community service and five years probation. Also my client, who paid a considerable amount for the lifetime hunt, had to forfeit his trophy to the federal government.
The impact on my and my wife's life has been devastating, to say the least. The effects of being on parole is not worth it in any way. Having to obtain permission for travel out of state and the country has a serious impact on my lifestyle. I cannot emphasize enough that the few minutes I took to fill out and sign a form, is the worst decision I have ever made in my (and my wife's life).
I can never own or posses a firearm or ever hunt with a firearm, worldwide.
Any hunter and guide should be fully aware of the regulations and not rely on someone else's word or interpretation, as I did. I have a degree in wildlife biology and fully understand the difficulties of managing wildlife in this day and age. Breaking the laws put in place to manage our wildlife resources shows both a disrespect for the law and the aspect of fair chase.
Please let my experience be a most valuable lesson. Remember, decisions you make affect others as well. Any person hunting anywhere should be fully aware of the regulations pertaining to all activity afield.
Dale Lackner,
Sitka, Alaska
and Huson, Montana
