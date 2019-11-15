Fall brings my favorite season in Montana, big game and bird hunting. For most of us, hunting depends on publicly accessible lands. The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a federal program that is critical to funding conservation and acquiring new public lands, fishing access sites and easements.
LWCF was created by Congress in 1965 and has used a small portion of offshore oil and gas revenue to fund more than 40,000 projects nationwide, including many in Montana. Recently, LWCF helped secure public access to more than 13,000 acres near the Blackfoot River from former Plum Creek lands.
However, these opportunities for new projects are at risk of disappearing if Congress does not fund LWCF for its intended purpose. U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines have advocated for full funding by cosponsoring S.1081. In the House, H.R. 3195 is a similar bipartisan effort with 232 co-sponsors.
Unfortunately, U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte has been silent so far on supporting dedicated funding for LWCF despite its importance to all Montanans who enjoy our public lands and waters. I hope you will join me in urging Representative Gianforte to support fully funding LWCF.
Bradley Jones,
board of directors,
Montana Wildlife Federation,
Helena