This is directed at the person who found, then chose to steal, my hunting rifle.
You found it Halloween morning on Petty Creek Road about 10 in the morning by the Wagon Mountain cutoff road, a few miles above the Jack Saloon.
You had every opportunity to do the honest and ethical thing. It is not finders-keepers. You are probably bragging about it or lying and saying you traded some of your junk for it.
So people, if you know of someone like this, please turn him into law enforcement. Be careful because he is also a liar, a cheat, dishonest and untrustworthy. Not worth knowing.
You have free articles remaining.
I worked hard for that gun in my younger years and I tend to forget things occasionally; unfortunately, this round of forgetfulness was expensive. Still no excuse for dishonesty.
So now you are a felon when you get caught. If you are smart you will find a way to anonymously return the gun and live with clear conscience. It's my gun. Do what's right.
John Shafer,
Superior