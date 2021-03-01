Hypocrisy of the Republican party

The Republican Party campaigned on individual freedoms, local control, less government. Why, then are there so many bills that decrease our personal freedoms and our local control.

For example:

HB 121 would remove the authority of our local health boards to make health regulations. Our health department is vital to a community not only in a pandemic but keeping the public safe from e-coli outbreaks to sexually transmitted diseases.

There are numerous bills that would limit a women’s right to health care including doctor/patient privacy, birth control and safe abortions.

HB 427, dealing with transgender procedures would be removed from the oversite of the individual, parents, doctors and counselors; all who work together to make the best medical decision for the minor. Do you want the government to tell you what is best for your child?

The Republican Party is even trying to legislate how tips are split up in bars and restaurants. Where will it end?

The party of individual freedoms and less government no longer exist.

Gerry Browning,

Polson

