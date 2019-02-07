RussiaGate and the lynch mob mentality to destroy Donald Trump’s presidency at any cost have been ongoing for more than two years, with very little to show for it.
The main premise is that various members of the administration, both past and present, actively worked with and were directed by Vladimir Putin and Moscow to elect Trump, denying Hillary Clinton the White House. The main tune sung is that Russia “interfered” in and unduly “influenced” the election, thereby giving Trump the win.
Election meddling by foreign powers is improper and should be resisted vigorously. Right? Of course, right!
How, then, do we explain the open, aggressive push to oust Nicholas Maduro in Venezuela and replace him with Juan Guaido, a self-appointed wannabe? Is that interference or what?
It does no good to make excuses or try to explain the difference. This is blatant hypocrisy on the part of Washington. It’s a case of “do as I say, not as I do.”
Whether anything ever comes from RussiaGate or not is debatable, but it is certain that the West is deliberately trying to dictate to the people of Venezuela who their president will be. This is wrong. It needs to stop.
Roger Mitchell,
Stevensville