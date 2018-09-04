In 2015, vape shops across Montana showed up in Helena to help pass a bill that would separate vaping products from tobacco products.
I would agree that to some, vaping may be generally distasteful. Vaping simulates the act of smoking. We have been socially programmed to be repulsed by secondhand smoking and other actions related to tobacco use. The appearance of vaping conjures these pre-programmed responses. The fact that vaping simulates smoking is why people switch and are able to quit tobacco.
Vaping has been proven to be 95 percent less harmful than cigarettes (See the Royal Collage of Physicians study titled “Nicotine Without Smoke: Tobacco Harm Reduction.”)
Initiative 185 has included vaping products into this bill as “other tobacco products.” I-185 is asking for a new 83 percent tax on these lifesaving products and to redefine them as tobacco products. It will be devastating to shop owners across Montana. If passed, it would make it less expensive to smoke, than to choose a better alternative. Therefore, the hardworking shop owners will suffer and possibly be shut down, and people with good jobs will be on the unemployment line.
We are not tobacco.
Please vote "no" on I-185.
Deanna Marshall,
Hamilton