I am voting Republican because:

I support law and order and oppose any defunding of police.

I am tired of rioting and looting in the name of protest in mostly Democratic run cities.

I believe raising personal and corporate taxes will have a negative effect on our economy.

I believe that the Democratic party today does not represent the majority of Montana.

I oppose blanket amnesty for the 12-22 million illegals in our country today; I want secure borders and am for restricting access from countries that harbor terrorists.

I want to keep my 2nd Amendment rights to keep and to bear arms.

I oppose the “Green New Deal”.

I support the sanctity of human life at all stages.

I oppose government control of all health care and the elimination of private options.

I support Capitalism and oppose Socialism.

If you agree, please join us. Vote Republican…for our future, the future of our children and grandchildren and the future of our Republic.