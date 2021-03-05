I am tired of watching thugs who fly the Stars and Stripes side by side with the confederate stars and bars. To assert that those two symbols are equal or represent the same country shows a total ignorance of the history of this country that I love; and what those symbols represent.

I WANT MY FLAG BACK

The confederate flag symbolizes oligarchy, enslavement of fellow humans, suppression of human rights, censorship and economic domination by an “elite”.

The Stars and Stripes on the other hand symbolizes the best of human aspirations; equality, justice, the free peaceful expression of opinion, peaceful participation in self-government and opportunity for all.

I WANT MY FLAG BACK

Anyone who attempts to gain or maintain power by intimidation, violence and outright lies have forfeit their right to display the flag of the United States of America in support of their efforts.

I WANT MY FLAG BACK

Ron Szabo,

Great Falls

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1