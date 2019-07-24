Dear people who are reading this: I have to inform you that people are trashing planet earth. But I have an idea.
Did you know that in other cities and towns (such as the town my mom grew up in) pay people 5 cents or more to bring back the plastic or glass to the store they got it at?
When you do not recycle glass or plastic, it eventually makes its way up to space and it’s eating away at the ozone. The ozone is a layer of the atmosphere, it separates harmful sun rays and good ones, harmful meaning the rays could harm our skin.
Kate Banville,
age 9,
Missoula