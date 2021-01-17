'Ideas' described as peaceful or violent?

Lets all have a refreshing think together.

Why is it necessary to address, even censor, certain ideas? A simple answer may be that some ideas lead to dangerous consequences if allowed to spread unopposed. Fair enough. We have seen plenty of dangerous ideas. Apparently some of these “ideas” have be running around our cities since summer, smashing and looting and murdering!

Now, recall what our dear media encouraged us to think as certain “ideas” terrorized the country. Those towering fires and raised fists? Those were “mostly peaceful protests” — 93% peaceful, they affirmed. Violence was acceptable — necessary, even, for redressing vaguely worded wrongs.

"It’s only property,” they insisted as grown men wept in the ashes of their livelihoods. “This is what democracy looks like!” they chanted as police knelt before murderous mobs. Then, these chiding authorities told you, amid cities aflame, to support these “ideas” and “protests” — else you were evil.

Here’s the big think: Why do these same authorities now say the exact opposite? Perhaps ideas that burn cities and subjugate citizens are not actually dangerous — to those who rule over you.

That’s it, we’re getting cut off. We’ve had too much to think, as they say!