Shalom! A newcomer to Missoula, I serve as Jewish Engagement Director for the University of Montana chapter of International Hillel, or “Rabbi on Campus.”
Hatred, bigotry and racism deeply pains us. Numerous anti-Semitic postings have unsettled us. Jew and non-Jew alike must stand up to hate. Silence assists perpetrators. Elie Wiesel emphasized, “To remain silent and indifferent is the greatest sin of all.”
President Seth Bodnar of UM, Montana Ministers, Network for Human Rights, and Mayor John Engen decried anti-Semitism.
I held a Roundtable Anti-Semitism Forum at UM. Jews and non-Jews attended, expressing anxiousness, fearing escalation. They shared the irrationality of anti-Semitism. I referenced Deborah Lipstadt’s analogy to anti-Semitism as herpes — ever-present, sometimes dormant — when triggered, rears symptoms.
In the finest moment of the forum, students raised ideas to combat ugliness: 1. Invite citizenry to express support for fellow Jews by displaying images of Montana with menorahs; 2. Displace anti-Semitic ranting by raising awareness of Judaism; 3. Talk, inquire and share.
I believe that all are created in the image of God. I invite you to share a coffee with me. If you hate me for being Jewish, come meet me. Let’s get to know each other better.
Shalom.
Rabbi Mark H. Kula,
Missoula