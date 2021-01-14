 Skip to main content
Identify people behind swastika

Identify people behind swastika

Missoula has a problem that needs a bright light shone on it. That someone would turn a symbol of peace into a symbol of the worst genocide in recent history is somewhere between ignorant and dangerous.

Let’s say it’s just kids. Where are they getting the idea that this is funny or cool? Who is teaching them that this ultimate symbol of hate is cool? Parents? Peers?

That’s the best case. Worst case is that their are people who are committed to this ideology in our community. The swastika is the symbol of fascism. The United States fought World War II as anti-fascists.

The people who did this need to be identified. If they just need to be educated, as a city we can do that. If this is a serious expressed belief, then let’s find out who has these beliefs so that individually we can decide things like do we support their businesses or invite them over on the Fourth of July.

Michael Jones,

Missoula

