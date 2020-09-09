If America were great

After nearly four years in office, the President has had time to make our country great. Here is what I think it would look like if he had done his job.
An impeccable voting system enfranchising all citizens.
Upgraded infrastructure including fast broadband services even in the most remote parts of the country.
An excellent postal service with all the innovations it needs.
Advancement towards clean water, air, and lower greenhouse gasses.
A vibrant public school system that extends, free, to bachelor degrees.
An equitable system of tax payments.
An immigration system that welcomes family members, asylum seekers and refugees.
Universal Basic Income.
Competence in governing, cooperation and respect between political parties.
A sense of calm wellbeing in the nation.
Of these points, WE HAVE NOTHING. Kick the loser out.
Kate Soukonnikov,
Missoula
