If election fraud, Trump responsible

Four years ago, President Trump expressed his concerns that the election process was fraught with fraud. Once elected, he continued to highlight the problems.

In November of 2018, President Trump signed into law the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Act of 2018. He nominated Chris Krebs as its head. Krebs’ task was to ensure the security of the election process, free of fraud and interference from outside sources. Along with Krebs, the National Security Administration, governors and secretaries of states, Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians and Independents throughout the country took the issue seriously and worked to improve the process.

The result was a safe and secure election. Krebs stated it was the most secure in the history of elections. Republican secretaries of state in highly contested states feel confident in their electoral process. Are they disappointed that their candidate for president lost? I’m sure they are, but in many cases their Republican candidates for the Senate and House won, maintaining conservative control of the Senate and gaining ground in the House.

Whichever way President Trump interprets the validity of the election, he is responsible for the success or failure of the election. If the election is fraught with fraud, he is responsible.