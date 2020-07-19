If Montana closes down again, so should debt collectors

With the rising cases of coronavirus, the question is should Montana close up again? Yes, it will be devastating to the economy and people’s livelihoods. In my opinion if Montana closes up again then so should the debt collectors and landlords requiring payment. If no one is working, then debt collectors should cease all action taken to require payment. If the governor shuts down Montana then he should shut down debt collectors. I believe families suffering from the coronavirus should get an EBT card free of charge. I believe stores should donate their expired food to the food banks, which I believe they already do. We are all Americans and we need to look out for each other and not add more stress to an already stressful decade. Once again I believe the world has turned into one giant reservation, and expect free stuff from the government. I believe we all need to laugh to get through this pandemic. Humor is a powerful healing tool that if used in the right way and time can heal anything or at least get the mind off of how serious the situation is.