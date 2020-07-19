If Montana closes down again, so should debt collectors

If Montana closes down again, so should debt collectors

{{featured_button_text}}

With the rising cases of coronavirus, the question is should Montana close up again? Yes, it will be devastating to the economy and people’s livelihoods. In my opinion if Montana closes up again then so should the debt collectors and landlords requiring payment. If no one is working, then debt collectors should cease all action taken to require payment. If the governor shuts down Montana then he should shut down debt collectors. I believe families suffering from the coronavirus should get an EBT card free of charge. I believe stores should donate their expired food to the food banks, which I believe they already do. We are all Americans and we need to look out for each other and not add more stress to an already stressful decade. Once again I believe the world has turned into one giant reservation, and expect free stuff from the government. I believe we all need to laugh to get through this pandemic. Humor is a powerful healing tool that if used in the right way and time can heal anything or at least get the mind off of how serious the situation is. 

Arthur Weatherwax,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

The worst trail in Missoula
Letters

The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, Cal…

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

Where's the outrage?
Letters

Where's the outrage?

Where's the outrage? Where's the BLM? Where are the marchers? Where's the protests? Where's the rioting? Where's the looting? Where's the burning?

Tough enough to wear masks
Letters

Tough enough to wear masks

Montanans are a hardy lot. If you think wearing a mask is tough, try having your foot stomped on by a horse sometime; or run a hay baler in 90…

Marijuana arrests expose racism
Letters

Marijuana arrests expose racism

In 2006, when John Engen was elected mayor, voters passed a resolution making marijuana possession the lowest priority crime. What did new May…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News