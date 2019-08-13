{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Using baseball analogy, this is how I call the various presidential terms in which I have been old enough to somewhat comprehend over the years. I considered the overall performance of each. Early memories of JFK were discounted, I thought LBJ a good starting place. My calls have changed somewhat over time with closer, more astute observation and study. I have my biases, obviously, but I tried to be accurate in my analogies. Many will disagree, and that’s politics.

Lyndon Johnson’s take over - double

Lyndon Johnson first term - strike

Richard Nixon’s first term - bunt

R. Nixon’s second term - disqualified - corked bat

Gerald Ford’s take over - walk

Jimmy Carter’s term - hit by pitch

Ronald Reagan’s first term - strike

Ronald Reagan’s second term - bunt

George Bush Sr’s term - strike out

Bill Clinton’s first term - single

Bill Clinton’s second term - base on error

George Bush Jr’s first term - strike

George Bush Jr’s second term - strike out

Barack Obama’s first term - double

Barack Obama’s second term - single

Donald Trump’s term so far - illegal tackle.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags