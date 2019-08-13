Using baseball analogy, this is how I call the various presidential terms in which I have been old enough to somewhat comprehend over the years. I considered the overall performance of each. Early memories of JFK were discounted, I thought LBJ a good starting place. My calls have changed somewhat over time with closer, more astute observation and study. I have my biases, obviously, but I tried to be accurate in my analogies. Many will disagree, and that’s politics.
Lyndon Johnson’s take over - double
Lyndon Johnson first term - strike
Richard Nixon’s first term - bunt
R. Nixon’s second term - disqualified - corked bat
Gerald Ford’s take over - walk
Jimmy Carter’s term - hit by pitch
Ronald Reagan’s first term - strike
Ronald Reagan’s second term - bunt
George Bush Sr’s term - strike out
Bill Clinton’s first term - single
Bill Clinton’s second term - base on error
George Bush Jr’s first term - strike
George Bush Jr’s second term - strike out
Barack Obama’s first term - double
Barack Obama’s second term - single
Donald Trump’s term so far - illegal tackle.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula