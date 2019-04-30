Trump Tower address:
Four score and seven years ago, our oligarchs brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in avarice, and dedicated to the proposition that by sex, race and religion, humans shall be treated unequal.
Now we are engaged in a huge uncivil war, testing whether its office-holders — thinking ourselves above constitutional law and the mores — may endure. We are met on a congressional battlefield of that war, to dedicate a final resting place for Robert Mueller's 10 obstruction-of-justice charges.
But, in a larger sense, we cannot dedicate, we cannot hallow this swamp. The brave men consecrating demagoguery over science and truth, exceed a president's powers to slander public servants as "the deep state" and "fake news." Sad. The world will little note — because we have abandoned it to dictators — but it can never forget what they did here.
It is for us, rather, to be dedicated to our unfinished work, and wall ourselves off from immigrants, separate powers and reason. Our scalawags shall not have struggled in vain — and this nation, under Donald Trump, shall have a new birth — that government of one-third of the people, by nepotism, and for billionaires, shall not perish from the earth.
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Missoula