If we want to keep MT great, can't have Gianforte running it

"Liar in chief" has lied daily about many unbelievable things, but the worst and most dangerous is lying to the public that we have a cure for the coronavirus and then putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge because he is from Indiana, a "healthy" state, telling the public that we have this totally under control.

He blames the Democrats and "fake media" for putting information out there and for the stock market drop. He is only concerned about his re-election.

He has cut funding for research into diseases, putting lives in danger. Remember, he sent at least 18 scientists packing.

We are sick of the lies and the stupidity of this president and his Republican Senate. Montana has the election coming up for governor and Greg Gianforte is a 100% supporter of Trump. We don't need another liar and destroyer in office in Montana.

If we want to keep Montana a great state and keep our public lands with public access, we can't have Gianforte, Trump, Bill Barr, Pence, Mitch McConnell and the rest of the mob running our state.

We need to put truthfulness and compassion back into our state and our country.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

