If you love Montana, vote for Cooney

This is urgent. If you care about Montana as it is, with freedom to hunt, fish, hike and use our public lands, you must vote out the right wing like U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

Whether Republican, Democrat or independent, if we want to keep Montana the last great place, we have to stop the influx of dark money, which is planning to over take Montana with mining interests and especially over-development.

Gianforte has big money behind him and is running for governor. He was born in California and is the richest politician in Montana, out to make himself and his followers richer. Donald Trump Junior, Mitch McConnell, Attorney General Bill Barr, Mike Pence, etc., are all about slicing up Montana like a pie for special interests.

If you love Montana and the freedoms it offers, vote against these out-of-state interests, Mike Cooney is also running and is having a tough fight against big money. He is sincere, he is a native, he has a very long background taking care of Montana.

We have a choice. Let us make the right one and save our state. Say "no" to big money candidates like Gianforte and Daines.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

