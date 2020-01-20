This morning on Facebook appeared a reactionary meme, again from a Republican, stating “Impeach Nancy Pelosi,” Nancy Pelosi is the speaker of the House. Article 1, Section 5 of the Constitution states how a member of the House can be expelled from office and it is not by impeachment.
Herein lies much of the problem with politics in the United States today, a very severe ignorance of basic civics, particularly with Republicans. Along with this ignorance, is U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who changes the rules and traditions on a whim, if to do so will further his particular hard right vision for the country.
How would a football game be popular if the rules were changed periodically through the game by the whim of the officials? My guess is that the attendance and interest would soon wane. And how would anyone watch a football game and talk about it intelligently if they did not know the basic rules of the game?
Yet we have people who are fervent supporters of political parties and their particular leaders who know nothing of the Constitution, our “rule book.” Everyone has a civic responsibility.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula