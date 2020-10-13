Ignore endorsement

 Skip to main content
On Sunday, in perhaps the most misguided endorsement I have seen in 47 years of reading the Missoulian - so misguided that it apparently prompted the Editor to resign early, the paper's Editorial Board (with the conspicuous absence of the Editor) endorsed Jennifer Fielder for PSC. Though the "board" admitted that, "When it comes to direct technical expertise, Tranel clearly has the edge, having served as a staff attorney for the PSC and worked for the Consumer Counsel previously, as well as arguing cases as an attorney before the PSC," they nevertheless chose to suggest that Fielder would be the better candidate, "due to her unique capacity to unite a fractured commission." This ridiculous assertion is so counterfactual as to be laughable. With her extreme far right wing positions and her single minded insistence on selling public lands to private investors, she has been nothing but a divisive and counterproductive force in the legislature.

The "board" also claimed that Fielder, "is the breath of fresh air the commission so badly needs right now." This is like saying that Bernie Madoff was the breath of fresh air that the SEC needed. Ignore this preposterous endorsement and vote for the qualified Monica Tranel.

Todd Mowbray,

Missoula

