Ignore tantrums, focus on disease

Andrew Yang, 2020 presidential candidate, recently stated: “Donald Trump is not the cause of all our problems, and we are making a mistake when we act like he is. He is a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades. It is our job to get to the harder work of curing the disease.”

It’s too early to tell whether I’ll vote for Yang, but I definitely think he’s onto something. I encourage my fellows to demand those running for the presidency to focus on the root causes of “curing the disease” that confronts us in America.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

When I was a parent, I learned that ofttimes when my children misbehaved, the best course of action was to ignore the behavior. Why do we not act toward Donald Trump the same way we might act toward our misbehaving child? As long as the media and the public give excessive attention to every tantrum he throws, we are playing into his game.

Let’s stop comparing him to other presidents and focus our expectations on the democratic candidates to make their platforms about more than just defeating Donald Trump, but about “curing the disease” that brought Trump to power.

Sue Gravatt,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0