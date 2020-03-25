Ignore Trump, listen to experts

Ignore Trump, listen to experts

People, don’t be stupid regarding the COVID-19 pandemic!

Don’t listen to Donald Trump, who should be talking less and listening more. He only cares about his “numbers,” the economy and spreading misinformation. He delayed proactive measures early on to minimize the spread of this virus, he continues to lie about the availability of PPE’s (personal protection equipment) for those on the front lines protecting us while endangering their own health, and ventilators for those who have unfortunately fallen ill from this virus.

Listen to the doctors and the scientists who know what they’re taking about. They are the experts, not Trump. Please follow the advice from these experts, take responsibility for the part you play by self-quarantining to protect yourself and everyone around you.

Jeanette Copeland,

Missoula

