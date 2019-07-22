“We will have to repent in this generation, not merely for the hateful words and actions of the bad people, but for the appalling silence of the good people!” — Martin Luther King Jr.
“You are responsible if you could have known, and should have known, something that instead you strove not to see.” — The legal principle of "willful blindness."
How can we ignore Donald Trump’s blatant racism? He is as subtle as a chainsaw!
If President Obama was guilty of sexual assault, constant lying, touting dictators over our own intelligence agencies and of being a racist, how long do you think he would have been president?
For thousands of years, our cultures have perpetuated, “You different from me, so me hate you!” One would think that societies’ behavior would have evolved beyond cave-person mentality by 2019 into a culture that places value on diversity, not just mindless judgement. Willful blindness is a product of willful ignorance.
Sadly, Trump and his scruple-free bigot minions are gleefully proud of themselves. Lord help us all.
Kakistocracy (Wikipedia): “A system of government which is run by the worst, least qualified, or most unscrupulous citizens.”
As Elvis would sing, “Don’t be fooled by a heart that’s cruel.”
Lynn Leroy Arney,
Absarokee