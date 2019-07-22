I guess Donald Trump wants all Americans who disagree with anything American to leave, to go back where we came from, so that must mean that 99.99999% of us must leave.
Boy, that would be a lot of suitcases and travel arrangements, wouldn't it? Are there enough planes, boats, cars, etc. to transport all of us?
For me, well, I'll have to decide whether I should return to my Norwegian grandparents home or whether I should find out where my mother's relatives really came from and go there. Maybe I should just return to my Ekalaka, Montana roots and hide in some cave out in the Long Pines or Chalk Buttes and wait for ICE to find me. Should I defend myself? What with?
Well, I now realize that I never should have read those books by Walt Whitman, Henry David Thoreau, William Blake, Willy Shakespeare, etc., and I never should have listened to John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk, Miles Davis and Charles Mingus. What communists! What radicals! How un-American could they have possibly been? I now know that I should have only read books by that German Nazi guy about how to behave. How stupid could I have been?
Ross Stenseth,
Missoula