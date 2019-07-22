{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

I guess Donald Trump wants all Americans who disagree with anything American to leave, to go back where we came from, so that must mean that 99.99999% of us must leave.

Boy, that would be a lot of suitcases and travel arrangements, wouldn't it? Are there enough planes, boats, cars, etc. to transport all of us?

For me, well, I'll have to decide whether I should return to my Norwegian grandparents home or whether I should find out where my mother's relatives really came from and go there. Maybe I should just return to my Ekalaka, Montana roots and hide in some cave out in the Long Pines or Chalk Buttes and wait for ICE to find me. Should I defend myself? What with?

Well, I now realize that I never should have read those books by Walt Whitman, Henry David Thoreau, William Blake, Willy Shakespeare, etc., and I never should have listened to John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk, Miles Davis and Charles Mingus. What communists! What radicals! How un-American could they have possibly been? I now know that I should have only read books by that German Nazi guy about how to behave. How stupid could I have been?

Ross Stenseth,

Missoula

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags