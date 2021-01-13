 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Images from Capitol won't be forgotten

Images from Capitol won't be forgotten

{{featured_button_text}}

Theresa Manzella openly admitted in Sunday's Missoulian that she conspired with the violent insurrectionists who invaded the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 ("we did have people who were there"). She should resign her state Senate seat immediately, and I hope that she receives an unsympathetic visit from the FBI.

Montana Republicans seem to view last week's events as justified or no big deal, but I assure them that the death, vandalism and images, such as the Confederate flag being paraded through the rotunda, will not be forgotten.

Steve Corn,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
5
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

New world order
Letters

New world order

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News