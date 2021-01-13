Images from Capitol won't be forgotten

Theresa Manzella openly admitted in Sunday's Missoulian that she conspired with the violent insurrectionists who invaded the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 ("we did have people who were there"). She should resign her state Senate seat immediately, and I hope that she receives an unsympathetic visit from the FBI.
Montana Republicans seem to view last week's events as justified or no big deal, but I assure them that the death, vandalism and images, such as the Confederate flag being paraded through the rotunda, will not be forgotten.
Steve Corn,
Florence