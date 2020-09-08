 Skip to main content
Imaginary threats versus real fears

It’s clear the political campaigns this fall are going to be about fear. However, one party is selling imaginary threats and the other wants us to think about real ones.

Republicans want us to fear that anti-racism protesters from other places are going to attack us in our communities. Not happening. In fact, the vast majority of these protests are peaceful (93% in a recent study), but militias from outside of these communities have attacked peaceful citizens.

Democrats want to stop a pandemic that is killing thousands of Americans, and causing economic disruption and hardships. Republicans actually make it worse by ignoring it and spreading misinformation.

Republicans want us to fear massive voter fraud, when even Trump’s own investigation didn’t find any. Republicans have actually threatened fair elections, including recent attempts to disrupt mail delivery and a lawsuit against Montana’s mail-in voting.

Republicans are afraid of so-called “socialism,” but the authoritarian fascism they want would be much more dangerous to America. They govern and campaign based on the delusional conspiracies of Rush Limbaugh, Fox, Russia and Donald Trump, while Democrats emphasize science, experts and facts. What Americans should fear the most is losing their democracy because of Republican scare tactics about fake threats.

Jonathan Haber,

Missoula

