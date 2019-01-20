Barack Obama wins election in 2008 with the help of Putin's cyber attack. Then news comes out that 16 people in his campaign and cabinet members met with Russians, then lied about it. Later, five of these same people either plead guilty or were convicted of lying and conspiracy against the United States. Then, at every chance, Obama drops to his knees to kiss Putin's ring. In fact, it's so egregious the Federal Bureau of Investigation has to investigate possible treason. While all this is happening, all the Democrats are screaming "fake news."
I know that none of you Republicans would be screaming for impeachment, you would be screaming for a firing squad! What have you Republicans done to your party? Sad.
If you believe in the Constitution, you need to call U.S. Sen. Steve Daines' office at (202) 224-2651 and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte at (202) 225-3211. Ask them if they are going to defend the Constitution or Donald Trump.
I would like to thank Daines for his vote on Yemen and his vote against dropping sanctions on Russia. This gives me some hope he will defend the Constitution. Gianforte, your silence is deafening!
Rick Wheeler,
Missoula