Imagine: Virus information manipulation

Judy Hughes' letter (May 29) praising Governor Bullock for his “foresight” in enacting a shutdown to “protect” Montanans appeared, ironically, next to a letter titled “How will realistic horror movie end.”
Imagine a horror movie where citizens are being manipulated into fearing a “lethal” virus so that they willingly surrender to a totalitarian surveillance state.
Imagine big pharma and a billionaire class of investor “philanthropists” whose tax-free foundations manipulate official agencies through “generous” donations in an effort to control the 99% they fear but also desire as perpetual consumers of their patented drugs and vaccines.
Imagine the National Vital Statistics System sending out a letter to physicians (March 24) encouraging them to label as many deaths as possible COVID-19 so that anyone dying WITH the virus is deemed to have died OF it.
Imagine the provisional death rate published by the Centers for Disease Control at 104% (showing no pandemic) while media wails about the “death count.”
Imagine testing based on flawed science (see documentary “House of Numbers”) so that citizens wrongly believe a test for the virus reflects reality.
Hughes doesn't know about these things as media has not informed her. Bullock knows or should have known. “Foresight” or Judas goat; you decide.
Phoenix Mitchell,
Missoula
