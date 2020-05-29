Imagine: Virus information manipulation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Judy Hughes' letter (May 29) praising Governor Bullock for his “foresight” in enacting a shutdown to “protect” Montanans appeared, ironically, next to a letter titled “How will realistic horror movie end.”

Imagine a horror movie where citizens are being manipulated into fearing a “lethal” virus so that they willingly surrender to a totalitarian surveillance state.

Imagine big pharma and a billionaire class of investor “philanthropists” whose tax-free foundations manipulate official agencies through “generous” donations in an effort to control the 99% they fear but also desire as perpetual consumers of their patented drugs and vaccines.

Imagine the National Vital Statistics System sending out a letter to physicians (March 24) encouraging them to label as many deaths as possible COVID-19 so that anyone dying WITH the virus is deemed to have died OF it.