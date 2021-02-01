Immigration laws aim to protect citizens’ lives and life prospects

Letter writer Joseph Taylor asks, “Can we be honest about House Bill 200?” Well that requires understanding it, which—amid his hyperventilating—Taylor manifestly doesn’t.

This anti-sanctuaries bill would merely prevent state agencies and local governments from issuing gag orders banning communications between their law-enforcement officers and federal immigration agencies when—operating with their usual discretion—those officers would otherwise choose to make such contacts.

So HB 200 wouldn't force anybody to do anything. But it would keep the desk jockeys from interfering with on-the-scene judgments of their officers in the field. (Experienced officers know that federal immigration laws are a useful tool for removing illegal-alien predators from our communities without requiring involvement by often-fearful witnesses.)

Contra Taylor, the bill has nothing to do with race, or nativism, or immigrants who are lawfully present (or racial profiling, or refugees, or asylum, or religion). Thus, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Barry Usher acted responsibly in curtailing opponents’ attempts to muddy the waters with groundless accusations.