Wow, are your readers as tired of this mess as I am? Time for politicians to get to work on the issues they ran on — to pay back Social Security, fix education and get the U.S. in the No. 1 position, balance the budget and secure our country from all threats, foreign and domestic, by admitting 25 million immigrants pose more of a problem than Russia.
If the Democrats support illegal entry to our country, followed with free education, housing, medical, driver's licenses, voting in elections, sanctuary cities/states, etc., therein lies the real threat to our country. Yes, follow the Democratic Party handbook and see the real downfall is coming from within!
I am not choosing sides, as there is enough blame to go around. After all, this is not a new problem. The U.S. has allowed illegals amnesty with the promise they would fix the problem. Now is the time to build the wall and give that a try. Immediate rejection of all non-U.S. people until the crisis is solved, no exceptions. If they would have done this years ago, our children would be more secure today.
Ron Albrecht,
Kalispell