After watching congresspeople tread water for two and a half hours yesterday, I was reassured that the widening chasm between parties is still alive and well. The Democrats are shocked and horrified that Donald Trump would pressure a foreign government to dig up dirt on a political opponent.
Golly! Are they telling us that Trump, the fornicator, is ethics- and scruple-free? Would Trump ignore the Constitution and the rule of law? Is it true that he has the propensity to be in-your-face crude and to exude falsehoods too? Would the acting president discombobulate world trade agreements?
This Rip Van Winkle-esk scenario hints that we have all been asleep for the last three years while this tragic comedy theater played on an endless reel.
It is now time for the Democrats to get over their timidity to rile Trump's base of white supremacist bigots and the alt-right religious fanatics and impeach the acting president. Then maybe our country could get down to the serious business of correcting the ineptitude of the past three years and stop focusing on the world of Trump.
Lynn Arney,
Absarokee