I find it interesting that the House of Representatives is trying to impeach President Trump for exposing Joe Biden's actions of securing his son, Hunter, a $50,000/month job with a Ukrainian oil company while he was vice president. They are calling the action inappropriate because it may somehow affect Biden's chances of being elected president in 2020.
Could the House's impeachment inquiry be construed as an action to illegally interfere with President Trump's chances of being re-elected? I would seem to be very well timed to do just that and it is obvious that the action is aimed at benefiting not just Biden but all the Democratic candidates.
Biden should be prosecuted for using his office for financial gain and for lying about it. Instead he is being hailed as a poor, innocent victim.
Jerry Roseleip,
Deer Lodge