Impeachment by Senate is justified

As we approach the one-month anniversary of the mob invasion on our U.S. Capitol, I am reeling from the gravity of the cumulative losses we have endured in the past weeks.

As I write, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is lying in state in the Capitol rotunda. He was murdered during the atrocious assault upon elected officials, staff members, our collective sense of security and indeed, the democratic ideals of the United States of America.

Over 100 members of the Capitol Police force were injured that day, along with 40 other police personnel in D.C. They were attacked with lead pipes, pepper spray, and beatings by flag poles, crutches and other hideous means.

Our nation must remember the date of Jan. 6, just as we do of Sept. 11. We cannot just “move on.” History will judge us.

Former President Trump incited this insurrection. His impeachment conviction by the Senate would be justified; he must be prevented from seeking any elective office in the future. This action would not be vengeance, but accountability.

I call on U.S. Sen. Steve Daines to rise above partisanship, to not hide behind bureaucratic rationales about constitutionality, to do the right thing, and support impeachment.

Mary LaPorte,

Missoula

