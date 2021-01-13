 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Impeachment could have avoided chaos

Impeachment could have avoided chaos

{{featured_button_text}}

The pleasure (?) of 20/20 hindsight:

Last February the Republican senators could have conducted a fair impeachment trial of President Trump. Instead, they followed Senator McConnell’s tactic of disallowing any evidence of election tampering. Republican party allegiance was and still does override their pledge to uphold the U.S. Constitution.

Imagine if they had properly done their job. We would not have endured the president’s lack of leadership, which magnified the pandemic chaos and deaths of 300,000-plus American citizens. Our citizens and economy would have suffered less. The simple task of wearing a mask would not have been politicized. His false theories of election fraud and Wednesday’s insurrection would not have happened.

Senator Daines, and other Republican enablers to Donald Trump and his criminal election lies and actions, should also be impeached and sued for the physical, emotional and economic harm they allowed these past ten months. Only after the insurrection, did Senator Daines recognize the consequences of false claims of election fraud. But not Representative Rosendale.

To vote to replace the valid election to placate the anarchistic president and his supporters shows their true lack of character and backbone. It reminds me of the "Emperor’s New Clothes" story by Hans Christian Andersen.

Barbara Pulley,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

New world order
Letters

New world order

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News