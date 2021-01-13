Impeachment could have avoided chaos

The pleasure (?) of 20/20 hindsight:

Last February the Republican senators could have conducted a fair impeachment trial of President Trump. Instead, they followed Senator McConnell’s tactic of disallowing any evidence of election tampering. Republican party allegiance was and still does override their pledge to uphold the U.S. Constitution.

Imagine if they had properly done their job. We would not have endured the president’s lack of leadership, which magnified the pandemic chaos and deaths of 300,000-plus American citizens. Our citizens and economy would have suffered less. The simple task of wearing a mask would not have been politicized. His false theories of election fraud and Wednesday’s insurrection would not have happened.

Senator Daines, and other Republican enablers to Donald Trump and his criminal election lies and actions, should also be impeached and sued for the physical, emotional and economic harm they allowed these past ten months. Only after the insurrection, did Senator Daines recognize the consequences of false claims of election fraud. But not Representative Rosendale.