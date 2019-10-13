{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

To all who are stupid, or who have never read the Constitution, or, if having read it, did not understand the plain language contained therein:

Article 1, Section 2, paragraph 5: "The House of Representatives shall ... have the sole power of impeachment." This includes impeachment of the president. But it means specifically "the House of Representatives" — not Nancy Pelosi, nor any of her lackeys in chairmanships of committees. It means the entire "House of Representatives."

Unless and until the full House of Representatives votes to impeach any executive officer or the president, there is no impeachment. And, impeachment is not a conviction of any "high crime or misdemeanor."

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Additionally, filing a false charge is a crime.

Jim Greaves,

Thompson Falls

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1