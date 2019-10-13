To all who are stupid, or who have never read the Constitution, or, if having read it, did not understand the plain language contained therein:
Article 1, Section 2, paragraph 5: "The House of Representatives shall ... have the sole power of impeachment." This includes impeachment of the president. But it means specifically "the House of Representatives" — not Nancy Pelosi, nor any of her lackeys in chairmanships of committees. It means the entire "House of Representatives."
Unless and until the full House of Representatives votes to impeach any executive officer or the president, there is no impeachment. And, impeachment is not a conviction of any "high crime or misdemeanor."
Additionally, filing a false charge is a crime.
Jim Greaves,
Thompson Falls