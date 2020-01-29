Why are Republican senators not allowing witness testimony during President Trump’s impeachment trial? If they believe in the president’s innocence, they should welcome relevant testimony and documents.
The president himself, on Dec. 3, said he would “love” for Mike Pompeo, Mick Mulvaney and Rick Perry to testify during the Senate trial, when he believed he would be treated fairly. (Strangely, he has blocked them from participating in any investigations).
According to a new poll from Reuters, 72% of American adults (accounting for 84% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans) believe the impeachment trial "should allow witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the impeachment charges to testify."
If our GOP senators believe the president acted admirably regarding the Ukraine situation, surely they want to hear from witnesses to help clear his name? And if not, why don’t they want to confront the facts? Are they willing to excuse any behavior from the leader of their party?
You have free articles remaining.
This might be a good time to call our Republican senator, Steve Daines, to find out.
Julie Lue,
Florence