Today we celebrate the birth of Christ and some 30 years later Christ was crucified, which gave rise to the Christian religion. We also adopted the Ten Commandments as part of our religion that changed the course of the world for the better.
We are about to observe one of the holiest days in our religion. So now I ask you how many at this impeachment claim to be Christian and how many follow this commandment: "Thou shalt not bear false witness."
Have a merry Christmas!
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Mike Dey,
Missoula