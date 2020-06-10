Imperfection does not warrant murder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to Kevin Lessley (letter, June 8):

George Floyd did pass a counterfeit $20 bill. He was an imperfect person, as are you and I.

Passing a counterfeit $20 bill and being imperfect should not have resulted in his murder by an officer with a knee to his neck for almost nine minutes. Floyd was unconscious after about five minutes. Bystanders at the scene, including the man who called the police about the $20 bill, pleaded with the cop to take his knee off Floyd's neck, but to no avail. There is a video.

Why "Black lives matter"? It's because in more than one instance, black men are killed by white cops or people purporting to represent authority. A black jogger in Georgia was shot and killed by two white men who thought he looked suspicious because he looked into a house that was under construction. Other people of other races had been on the property. You may also want to Google the names Trayvon Martin and Botham Jean.

If you aren't black, it may be hard to understand being targeted because of your skin color. It happens to a law abiding black daily. Put yourself in their shoes.