Care for your neighbor, lend a helping hand, do what's right. It seems so logical and should come naturally, both at home and at work, big or small.
Supporting local business has always been an important part of Missoula culture. Recently, Grounds and Grains, a very popular and successful local coffee shop within the St. Patrick Hospital Broadway Building, was told by far-removed Providence administrators from the Seattle area that they will be changing their coffee supplier from Black Coffee Roasting Co. (as well as goods and services from three other local vendors) to the java juggernaut, Starbucks Coffee.
It's too bad that saving a few pennies per pound trumps the voice of dedicated healthcare providers and the loyal businesses that made it the "nice to have, non-essential," albeit profitable, program that it is today.
Michael Godwin,
Missoula