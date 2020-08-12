You have permission to edit this article.
Imposing mandates in citizens a bit drastic

Imposing mandates in citizens a bit drastic

I was reading the latest statistics today (Aug. 7) on the "pandemic" and did some simple math to ascertain the real percentages, in Montana, of the infection and death rates. It is estimated that Montana has a population of 1,086,760 and 4,757 that have tested positive. That is an infection percentage of .43%. Of those that tested positive, 3,122 have recovered or, 65% to date. In addition, of the population that tested positive, 70 deaths have been recorded (rightly or wrongly) which is a mortality rate of 1.4%. In reviewing the stats I was wondering, how many deaths from "regular flu" have been reported? How many diagnoses and deaths of the regular flu are normal? I have read that there is a financial incentive to report deaths and positive diagnosis of COVID versus any other maladies.

There was a time when someone was diagnosed with an infectious disease, they were quarantined, not the general public at large. I'm not sure if some larger motive is involved but it seems that imposing draconian mandates on all citizens of Montana for the .43% infected does seem a bit drastic. If the Missoulian does have any curious and enterprising reporters, maybe the underlying motives could be ascertained.

Jerry Lewallen,

Stevensville

