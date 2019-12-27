The Little President, Donald Trump, has long been a closet impotent. Therefore, labeling him IMPOTUS is accurate on several levels. I know. I've studied his biographic details more than anyone else!
Besides his current titles as accused rapist, drug-dealer and white-slaver, Trump was drummed out of his cadet leadership role as an incorrigible teen and given an assignment in a solitary position. Payoffs from his father prevented his being expelled at the time. From there springs his long-standing record for escaping responsibility.
The Republican Party has long been identified with unprincipled beliefs in greed and bigotry. Trump pushed them further into hate and hypocrisy as they departed from their pretense as Christians. Greed is irreplaceable at the top of their list. Trump's self-serving position on tax exemption for the wealthy was all it took. Now that elected Republicans in the House and Senate find themselves gaining illicit wealth, they find it necessary to defend Trump above all else.
Without his legions of lawyers, Trump would never have consummated a "deal" tougher than redeeming outdated McDonald's coupons. His ego inflates when he's called a former TV "star." He was never a star. He was just on TV. Like now.
Herbert Myers,
Missoula