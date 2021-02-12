Impressed by efficient clinic

A huge round of applause to the folks who held the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Adam's Center on Sunday. The Missoula Fire Department, the University of Montana Pharmacy School, the Missoula Health Department and everyone involved were outstanding. It was the most well-run, efficient event we've ever attended.

A fireman helped us from our car to the Center door across a very icy parking lot. Inside, a bevy of others guided us through a fast and easy process of checking paperwork to getting the shot to waiting afterwards for possible allergic reaction, to setting up our next shot in three weeks. We were totally impressed. No waiting, no lines, no pushing, everyone was friendly and helpful.