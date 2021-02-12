 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Impressed by efficient clinic

Impressed by efficient clinic

{{featured_button_text}}

A huge round of applause to the folks who held the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Adam's Center on Sunday. The Missoula Fire Department, the University of Montana Pharmacy School, the Missoula Health Department and everyone involved were outstanding. It was the most well-run, efficient event we've ever attended.

A fireman helped us from our car to the Center door across a very icy parking lot. Inside, a bevy of others guided us through a fast and easy process of checking paperwork to getting the shot to waiting afterwards for possible allergic reaction, to setting up our next shot in three weeks. We were totally impressed. No waiting, no lines, no pushing, everyone was friendly and helpful.

Missoula has much to be proud of; these people were an impressive representation of Missoulians. Great job, folks!

Lan Menegat,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remebering fateful crash
Letters

Remebering fateful crash

On a cool, misty, evening atop Airport Hill outside of Cut Bank, Montana. All I can't remember late 70s. The softball fields were near the air…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News