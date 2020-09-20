Impressed with Jason Marks

I served as a district court judge for Missoula and Mineral counties for 26 years. I know how challenging the position can be and I know the time and energy it takes to see justice done in our communities. I was very pleased when Governor Steve Bullock appointed Judge Jason Marks to serve as one of our district court judges. The appointment process is intended to ensure that the most qualified person is selected to serve as a judge. Judge Marks, along with eight other candidates, went through a thorough screening process with the Judicial Nomination Commission. Judge Marks then was interviewed by Governor Bullock and his staff. Ultimately Governor Bullock appointed Judge Marks as a district court judge and with that appointment comes an obligation for him to stand for election this year to retain his seat in his home community. Those of us close to the legal community are very impressed by the work ethic and job that Jason Marks has done as a sitting judge. He truly “hit the ground running.”